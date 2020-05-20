David Warner Grooves To The Beats Of Jr NTR’s ‘Pakka Local’ With Wife Candice, WATCH

Australian opener David Warner who is known for hitting massive boundaries and playing long innings has been wooing his Indian fans with his moves and acts on TikTok to various Tollywood hits. Today on the occasion of Telugu actor Jr NTR’s birthday the cricketer sent his heartfelt birthday wishes to the RRR star along with a TikTok video.

The video that we are talking about has David Warner and his better half Candice putting in their best to groove to fast-paced dance track ‘Pakka Local’ from Jr NTR’s film ‘Janatha Garage’.

David Warner along with the video wrote, “Happy birthday @tarak9999 have a great day. We tried but wow the dance is fast candywarner1 #jrntr #birthday #fun #dance”

Amid lockdown, David Warner is making sure to spend quality time with his family in an entertaining way. The swashbuckling cricketer happens to be in news now and then following his various acts to Telugu songs and dialogues on TikTok.

Talking about Jr NTR, the Telugu superstar who ringed in his 37th birthday today has been flooded with adorable messages from fans all across. Unlike his other birthdays, this year RRR actor will be celebrating at home with his family amid quarantine due to COVID-19.

Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s period actioner RRR which also has Ram Charan in lead. The shoot of the film has been currently put on a halt due to the global pandemic.

RRR also has Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The Jr NTR starrer will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages next year.

