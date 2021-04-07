A surprising and dramatic moment witnessed at the recently held Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 competition. The winner of the beauty pageant, Pushpika De Silva claimed to have sustained injuries to her skull after her crown was seized by the 2019 winner and placed on the runner up’s head.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the former Mrs World and outgoing Mrs Sri Lanka, Caroline Jurie declared Pushpika as the winner during the crowning ceremony. However, after a while, Caroline came on to the stage and said, “There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps in saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up.”

Advertisement

In no time, Jurie walked towards Pushpika De Silva and snatched the crown from her head during the televised broadcast of the ceremony. Visibly surprised Pushpika couldn’t hold back her tears and walked off from the stage soon after the crown was snatched from her head.

Caroline Jurie was later seen hugging the runner up while Pushpika De Silva can be seen talking to officials backstage. A clip of the bizarre turn of events is doing rounds on social media. Take a look at the video below:

Shortly after, the Pageant organizers apologized to Pushpika De Silva after confirming she is not divorced. The crown was also returned to her. She then took to Facebook and shared a long note regarding the whole incident on April 5.

Pushpika wrote in Sinhalese which roughly translates as “As I write this, I responsibly say that I am not a divorced woman. If I am divorced, I challenge them to submit my divorce papers.”

Pushpika De Silva also stated that she went to a hospital to be treated for a head injury following the incident in her post. She added, “So, even though that symbolic crown has been snatched from my head, I would like to inform you that I have already taken the necessary legal action for the injustice and insult that has taken place.” Take a look at the Facebook post below:

She then concluded her note by writing, “A real queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets the other woman’s crown!!!”

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan To Turn Cricketer In Sharan Sharma’s Next? Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube