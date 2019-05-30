Priyanka Chopra BEATS Dwayne Johnson To Top The American Idol List

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Nick Jonas, has added yet another feather in her cap. With each passing day, she is making sure to up her game & how! She has ruled the Bollywood industry and now she is ruling the Hollywood industry too like a boss!

According to the latest reports, PeeCee has topped the list of American Idol and successfully overtaken her Baywatch co-star Dwyane Johnson, who topped it for over nine weeks.

The Aitraaz actress is all over on social media too and her appearances at several red carpet events and her marriage with Nick helped her to top the list. Well, that’s huge for our Desi girl!

Recently, the actress celebrated her first anniversary with Nick since they met. Nick wrote an emotional post on Instagram for Priyanka whom he married last December.

“One year ago, today, I went to go see ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife.

“You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you,” Nick wrote along with a romantic photo from their recent Cannes Film Festival outing.

Nick also surprised his wife by arranging her meeting with ace singer Mariah Carey — one of her favourites — on a special day.

