Kerry Katona On Her Relationship With Late Husband: “I Know If I’d Have Stayed With George I’d Be Dead”

Singer Kerry Katona has opened up about her violent relationship with her late husband George Kay.

In the episode of “Loose Women”, Kerry claimed George would have killed either her or daughter DJ, five, if she had stayed with him, reports thesun.co.uk.

She said: “I feel guilty DJ didn’t get to see her dad for a year. I’d hand DJ over to her dad, and I would fear I wouldn’t get her back. He would spit in my face and DJ would start to spit in my face.

“I know if I’d have stayed with George I’d be dead. I know it 100 per cent. Or DJ would.”

George died in July after a suspected drug overdose.

“He gave me hell when he was alive. He’s better off where he is. He was so unhappy on this earth. He had so many demons, so many issues, we thought when DJ was born he’d change his ways, he had chance after chance. He was never going to change, never going to change,” Kerry added.

George’s drug abuse had a devastating impact on Kerry during their relationship.

She said: “It makes you feel worthless.”

