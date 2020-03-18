High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens Slammed For An ‘Insensitive’ Take On Coronavirus Pandemic; Actress Apologises Later

Many celebrities are sharing their views on the Coronavirus pandemic on their social media pages. However, Vanessa Hudgens, who is popularly known for her role in the film High School Musical had quite a different take, which didn’t go down well with the audiences. Due to her ‘insensitive’ take, people bashed her and now the actress has apologised for the same.

Recently, Vanessa conducted an Instagram live session in which she talked about the ongoing pandemic. The Spring Breakers actress said in the video, “Yeah, ‘til July sounds like a bunch of bulls***, I’m sorry. But like, it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, like – even if everybody gets it… Like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but like – inevitable?”

People slammed the actress on social media for her take post which, Hudgens apologised. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#Vanessahudgens – People are losing their jobs. They are dying. They are sick. They have no money. No groceries. No contact with loved ones. And you’re moaning about coachella being postponed til July. If I were in charge of coachella I’d ban you out of spite.”

Another person tweeted, “When you tweet a video and end it with “maybe I shouldn’t be saying this” that’s normally a sign that you shouldn’t #VanessaHudgens #COVID19”.

Check out the tweets below:

When you tweet a video and end it with “maybe I shouldn’t be saying this” that’s normally a sign that you shouldn’t #VanessaHudgens #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/C9vWYmFTqa — 🥂The Barrowboy🥂 (@Barrowboy77) March 17, 2020

#Vanessahudgens – People are losing their jobs. They are dying. They are sick. They have no money. No groceries. No contact with loved ones. And you're moaning about coachella being postponed til July. If I were in charge of coachella I'd ban you out of spite. — Polly Fudge 🔰 (@PollyMilkshake) March 17, 2020

#VanessaHudgens her speech is not just terrible but so damaging to all the young people that are listening her! STAY AT HOME. I’m from Italy and I’m been in quarantine for 2 weeks now. I’m not having fun but we all have to do it. We are in the same shit. Cannot stand ignorance!! — H24 SBATTAAA (@ChiaraL10493019) March 17, 2020

#VanessaHudgens career will be dead after posting this. It's like inevitable. 💀well pic.twitter.com/QbXNY5OUdi — G.S RANA (@Ranabe4u) March 17, 2020

A few hours later, Vanessa Hudgens took to her Twitter page and apologised to people. The High School Musical star wrote that she’s sorry for the way she offended people and those who have to watch her Instagram live.

The actress wrote, “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now.”

Read her full statement below:

Meanwhile, due to coronavirus pandemic, the shootings of all the films and shows across the globe have been called off. No films will be releasing this month and theatres are also asked to shut down.

What is your take on Vanessa’s comments? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!