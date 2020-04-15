Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston All Set To Adopt A Baby Girl? Read On!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly reconciled and left their fans elated. Although there seems to be a complicated triangle with Angelina Jolie in the picture, the duo is rumoured to be quarantining together at the FRIENDS’ actress’ LA mansion. Moreover, the duo seems to have narrowed down on plans for kids and below is all you need to know.

For a long while now, rumours are rife that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are all set to take their secret relationship to the next step. They seem to even have planned a beach wedding and the wedding guest includes friends like Justin Theroux, Bradley Cooper and Courteney Cox amongst others. Now, adding to it all is a recent development that suggests that the lovebirds have decided to adopt a baby girl.

A source close to Star Magazine reveals the same as, “Both want to be co-parents, with each dedicating an equal amount of time to their baby girl. He’s (Brad Pitt) always said he wants a big family”

But what about Angelina Jolie and Brad’s kids? “There’s no doubt the likes of [daughter] Shiloh and the twins will be thrilled to have a step sibling,” adds the source.

Well, only time will tell if the reports are true but if it is, their fans will indeed go mad.

Meanwhile, speculations also earlier stated that the two have already welcomed twins via surrogacy, and are happier than ever.

Today morning came in another news that stated Angelina Jolie has threatened Brad Pitt and asked him to leave Jennifer Aniston or she would slap a $100 Million settlement suit on him, demanding that sum.

The report further states that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress is not letting the actor meet with their children amid lockdown.

