EXCLUSIVE! DJ Bravo On IPL Getting Postponed, His T20 World Cup Return & Bond With MS Dhoni-Sachin Tendulkar

West Indies cricketer DJ Bravo is one of the most talented players of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Champion singer plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but unfortunately, we won’t be able to witness his victory dance as soon as we expected this year. Courtesy, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We recently held an exclusive live session with DJ Bravo where he spoke in length about his music career, his bond with MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and so much more. When asked about whether the IPL 2020 delay has impacted hi schedule, the cricketer answered, “I think since IPL was almost here, every professional cricketer was in India since 2 months (for preperations). Since it’s postponed, everyone is back home, and it’s not going take place at the same time. There’s nothing we can do but just be home, and be safe.”

Furthermore in 2019, Dwayne also announced his return to T20 World Cup 2020, and we asked him if it’s still on the cards. “Don’t know if T20 World Cup is on, no one actually knows what’s going on. I don’t know when next cricket will be played, so I have no idea. Currently, it has been postponed to October,” he replied.

Bravo also revealed how he convinced Sachin Tendular and MS Dhoni to be a part of his song ‘Asia’. “They’re two legends of the game and I must say, I’m lucky enough to have played with them both. They’re both champions. I think Sachin is the greatest cricketer of all time. There could be no one better to feature in my video from Asia but them,” he said.

On the other hand, “Mahi is like my brother, and it was difficult to get him to do it. We had a photoshoot that day, and I went on my knees and said ‘I need you in my video’. He just smiled and said okay. He doesn’t like dancing, so I tried not to make him dance,” he concluded.