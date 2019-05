Punjab Film “Ardaas” relased in 2017 was a big hit and releasing its sequel “Ardaas Kaaran” on 19th July and here is the poster of “Ardaas Kaaran” which just released and shall be releasing teaser in evening at 6 PM today. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Meher Vij.

It is slated to release on 19 July, 2019.

