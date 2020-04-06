Fans of Sarabhai VS Sarabhai couldn’t contain their excitement when news broke of the popular sitcom being re-run on the small screen as on going daily soaps run out of their episode banks. Now while there was never a dull moment with the Sarabhai family, there were instances when Roshesh and Indravadhan, Maya and Monisha and the ever so dear Dushyant, made us laugh harder than usual.

So as audiences gear up for the reruns, here’s our list of 5 best moments when the Sarabhai family made us go ROFL:

1. Maya Sarabhai:

The ever so sophisticated Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah) killed it when she schooled Monisha Sarabhai (Rupali Ganguly) on her vocabulary.

“Monisha beta ye haila tak toh theek tha but this haichi is vernacularly middle class”

2. Indravadhan Sarabhai:

Maya: “Don’t be so mean to Rosesh, Indravadhan. Uska visa reject ho gaya hai.”

Indravadhan: “Vo toh hona hi tha Maya. Maine isse kahan bhi tha ki burkha pehen k jaa. Phir bhi isne apna chehra dikhaya”

3. Sahil Sarabhai:

Sahil: “Dad roshesh ko pyaar ho gaya hai. Roshesh tell us who she is?”

Roshesh: “Uska naam Maggie hai”

Sahil: “Achha! Fir toh usne 2 min mein haa keh di hogi”

4. Monisha Sarabhai:

Sahil Sarabhai: “Monisha telephone ki diary kahan hain?”

Monisha Sarabhai: “Kaunsi? Jiske J,K,L waale alphabets phate huve hain ya jiske P,Q,R,S waale alphabets phate huve hain?”

5. Rosesh Sarabhai:

Rosesh Sarabhai can never go wrong with his poetry and here’s proof!

“Hawa mein hai Khushi ki aroma

Jeet gayi momma, jeet gayi momma.

Say Hi to happiness and tata to trauma

Jeet gayi momma, Jeet gayi momma.”

Well, do let us know what you think of these anecdotes and if you have better moments from the sitcom in our comments section below.

