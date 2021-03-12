Actress ROSAMUND PIKE buries her awards in her back garden because she finds it uneasy to have them lying about the house.

The I Care A Lot star, who recently won her first Golden Globe, insists no one will find any accolade on a shelf in her home – or even in the toilet, where many stars display an Oscar or a Grammy.

“I just find it an uneasy thing to display any award in your home because how do people interact with them when they come home?” Rosamund shared during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Do they say, ‘Oh, wow… those are your awards?’

“I think it’s awkward so I bury it in the garden with a little bit showing up, so you can have an enticing glimpse of a hand or the globe maybe.”

And she quite likes the idea of the future owner of her house digging up awards during renovation work: “In the future, when I’m dead and gone – or when somebody else buys the house – they’ll be landscaping and they’ll hit metal and they’ll think they found buried treasure and they’ll have in fact found a host of awards.”

“(They’ll) probably centuries ahead and they won’t even have them (award shows) anymore, so they’ll be relics.” (KL/WNVELL/SVB)

