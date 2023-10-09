A cop, a murderer, and two Maggies! Lionsgate Play brings you a murderous mystery comedy in the form of Maggie Moore(s) that takes you through a rollercoaster of emotions. Filled with hilarity, the crime film stars the iconic Jon Hamm and Tina Fey in titular roles as they showcase the story of a double homicide. But these aren’t any ordinary homicides, for the victims bear the same name – Maggie! Is it just an expected coincidence or is there a bigger web of lies yet to be uncovered? Find out with Jon Hamm who plays detective in Maggie Moore(s), as the title is all set to stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on 20th October.

Talking about the story he wanted to tell through the script, Director John Slattery said, “What struck me about Paul Bernbaum’s script was the vulnerability of everyone in the story. They’re almost all lonely, searching for some kind of emotional connection, happiness, or satisfaction, in the middle of an insane story about a double murder, which I found to be a deft balancing act. Both of these elements coexisted seamlessly.”

John Slattery added, “I wanted to tell this story which was so specific in character, tone, feeling, and intention, partly to see if I could execute it as specifically as it was written— try to maintain that specificity through the entire filmmaking process, given all the challenges and obstacles along the way. Keeping that feeling which moved me to do it in the first place— through casting and hiring designers, collaborators— explaining, protecting, allowing it to change—I try to come as close as I can to what I experienced when I first read it… so that hopefully the audience will do the same.”

Official Synopsis: Police Chief Sanders (Jon Hamm) investigates the bizarre murders of two women with the same name and unravels a web of small-town lies. He meets and quickly falls for Rita (Tina Fey), a nosy neighbor who is eager to help solve the mystery.

Directed by John Slattery and starring Jon Hamm, Maggie Moore(s) releases exclusively on Lionsgate Play this 20th October

