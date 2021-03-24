American socialite and model Kim Kardashian recently launched her new collection of loungewear for SKIMS are now grabbing everyone’s attention. Her fashion dinner party ft. her sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian for her SKIMS shoot is now the talk of the town. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Kim’s new collection comprising ultra-luxe and silky smooth loungewear patterned with a Jacquard SKIMS logo. The loungewear comes in four different shades which are not only party-perfect but also something you can slip into and relax at night.

Advertisement

The brand even shared the pictures on their Instagram handle. Kim Kardashian, Khloe, and Kourtney were seen enjoying the slumber party set up. The loungewear with its luminous shine and a super-premium feel showcases an ultra-elevated silhouette that one would need for all-hours of opulence.

Along with the sister’s hairstylist Jen Atkin, makeup artist Mary Phillips, fitness influencer Melissa Alcantara, marketing CEO Allison Statter and Kim’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd had joined the slumber party. All were seen dressed to the nines in the jacquard loungewear and accessorised with stunning chokers and neckpieces.

Kim Kardashian also shared a video on her Instagram Story where Khloe was seen shaking her bottom and twerking right next to Kim’s face.

Take a look at the pictures and videos below:

Kim Kardashian’s collection also had her own line of accessories which incorporates scrunchies made of luxurious and silky fabric. Going by all the pictures and videos, the divas quite enjoyed their glasses of champagne as they grooved and posed for the camera. It would not be wrong to say that the Kardashian sisters were trendsetters and are giving major fashion goals.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian’s collection? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Godzilla Vs Kong Box Office Review: Warner Bros’ Latest Biggie Is An Answer To Those Who Said OTT Has Replaced Cinema

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube