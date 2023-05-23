Chrishell Stause and G Flip have had tattoos of their wedding vows.

The couple recently revealed they had got married earlier this month, and the 29-year-old musician – who identifies as non-binary – revealed they have both had a permanent reminder of their big day inked onto their skin.

They told People magazine: “Not going to share them, but we’ve got them tattooed. Some, some of them.”

The ‘Be Your Man’ singer found writing their vows the hardest part of wedding planning because they wanted to put their heart on the line when it came to expressing how they feel about the ‘Selling Sunset‘ star.

They said: “[I was] freaking out about my vows, trying to get that right. ‘Cause I wanted to say how I was feeling, so I had to tap into my songwriter brain and think of the words of how to describe what I’m feeling.

“So yeah, it was all a little, little bit nerve-wracking, but it was like just so beautiful. And it was just so fun, and it was just so us… It was really, really cute.”

The Australian star finds fan interest in their relationship with Chrishell “interesting” but insisted the couple are just enjoying a “normal” life together.

They said: “It’s interesting that people care so much, but like, you know, we’re just living life. We’re just like two people who spend every day with each other, and we make each other so happy.

“It feels pretty normal to me… it’s great finding someone that you just wanna spend every second with and this… Makes you happier. And Chrishell’s just f****** so awesome. I just love her so much. She’s so beautiful and such a ray of light in my life.”

