26-year-old Indian woman Jyoti Amge who has been officially declared as the world’s shortest woman by Guinness World Records with a height of 2 feet, is quite a well-known name all across. Before, achieving the title of World’s shortest woman in 2011, Jyoti had featured in British medical documentary series Body Shock back in 2009.

Following which in 2014 Jyoti Amge also appeared as a guest participant of popular and controversial Indian reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. For those unversed, in the same year, she was also cast in an important role in horror anthology TV series ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’ with character name Ma Petite.

Jyoti Amge will also soon be featuring in World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti, a TLC special. The show will explore the actress’ life, as she travels from India to America to pursue her dream of acting, exploring culture, and lifestyle there. But, apart from that, there’s also a serious reason for her visit to the US. As in the episode, one will get to see Jyoti seeking medical help to overcome her a health issue that has been bothering her for years.

In World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti, she will be seen visiting doctors and specialists to seek treatment for her broken legs, an injury that she sustained in an accident during her school days. As Jyoti in the show’s trailer can be heard saying that she has all the fame and friends, and she wants to live her life to the fullest, but unfortunately following the pain in both her legs she is unable to lead her life the way she wants.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!