Black Eyed Peas is one of the celebrated group in the Music industry and in Hip Hop circles. However, it seems rapper will.i.am has a problem is accepting the musical group. Currently, the group consists of rappers like apl.de.ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul.

Fergie, who was also part of the group previously, left the group in 2015 as she is “focusing on being a mom”. Originally, it was an alternative hip hop group, but later they changed themselves as a more marketable pop-rap act.

Rapper will.i.am recently appeared on Run That Back and during a conversation with Wyclef Jean revealed that he was disappointed with the Black Eyed Peas not being celebrated as a Black group. The rapper also explained as to why that possibly isn’t widely accepted.

During the conversation, will.i.am said, “In 2004, Black Eyed Peas we, we were just trying to get on. When you think of—like, I’m a Black dude but when you think of Black Eyed Peas, we go so big that…and it hurts, it still hurts a little bit that we’re not considered a Black group because we got that big. And when you think of Black Eyed Peas, you don’t think of—it’s no longer urban or Black culture, which is…it’s not good for the black community that Black Eyed Peas is not looked at as a Black group because we had international success.”

The rapper also noted that Black people once dominated but now have little presence. He said to Wyclef Jean, “That’s just a thing that we suffer from all the time. When you think of Jazz, you no longer think of Black anymore. When you think of Rock n’ Roll, you don’t think of Black anymore. All that, I don’t know why we have that. When you think of even country, you don’t think of Black. A lot of the things that we create and we invent, we dispose of or it gets stolen from us to the point where it’s not associated to its origins.”

What do you think of Black Eyed Peas’ rapper will.i.am‘s take on labelling them as “Black group”. Let us know what do you think in the comments.

