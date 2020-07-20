The Chicks SLAM Harvey Weinstein For Being Abusive; Say It Was One Of The Scariest Meetings!

Pop trio The Chicks have accused Harvey Weinstein of abusing the directors of their film Shut Up and Sing. The trio contains Natalie Maines and multi-instrumentalist sisters Martie Erwin Maguire and Emily Strayer.

Not just abusing, apparently, Harvey Weinstein even belittled the female directors of the film Shut Up and Sing. It had released back in 2006. As per the update, Martie Maguire informed that Harvey was “standing, screaming at them and we were all dumbfounded.”

In a conversation with Guardian, frontwoman of The Chicks, Natalie Maines said, “It was one of the scariest meetings we’ve ever had. I really wish I could be back in that room and go, ‘Listen, motherf**ker, don’t you talk to our directors like that’.”

The Chicks member also added, “I know first-hand how scary that man can be. He was definitely getting off on belittling them because it was completely unnecessary and abusive.”

Martie Maguire further explained: “I feel like we were used and abused by everybody who wanted to see us do well, but also make money off us. We were really run ragged.”

The Chicks’ Natalie Maines added, “There are no complaints. It is unfortunate when you get banned from the radio, but you don’t really care about the actual ban. It’s more that it’s wrong! It was unfortunate to learn that there was that sort of hatred. But we had our ego cups very filled. We weren’t grasping and desperate.”

