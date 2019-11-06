The Batman: Colin Farrell & Andy Serkis To Join Robert Pattinson’s Superhero Film?

Actor Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne’s trustworthy butler, in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”. While actor Colin Farrell is being eyed for the infamous Penguin.

Robert Pattinson is on board to play the title role, Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman and Paul Dano is set to play the Riddler, reports variety.com.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics adaptation is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although sources told Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.

“The Batman” is scheduled to hit theatres June 25, 2021.Supe

The Penguin, who was once previously played by Danny DeVito in “Batman Returns”, marks Farrell’s first comic-book role since playing Bullseye in 2003’s “Daredevil.”

Serkis joins the ranks of Michael Gough, Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons, who have previously played Alfred. Serkis and Reeves have a strong relationship, going back to their days on “Planet of the Apes”, which Reeves directed while Serkis played the key character of Caesar.

Farrell was most recently seen in “Dumbo”. Serkis has been tapped to direct “Venom 2”.

