Oscars 2019: Billy Porter Breaks Sartorial Barrier At The Red Carpet

Pose star Billy Porter, known for championing gender-fluid style, turned heads at the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards by breaking a sartorial barrier.

Porter hit the red carpet wearing a black velvet Christian Siriano dress and matching bolero jacket, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Siriano is an apt choice, given that the New York-based designer has made it part of his brand DNA to embrace size and gender inclusivity in his designs as well as in the line-up of models on his runways.

He featured silk lapels, white ruffled sleeves, a black bow tie, and a voluminous ball skirt. Porter’s look challenged the typically more restrained dress code at the Academy Awards.

Known for breaking barriers with his signature gender-fluid style, Porter has worn dresses before. He rocked a long marigold Calvin Klein gown and coordinating jacket at the American Film Institute luncheon last month.

