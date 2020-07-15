Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden Takes A Break From The Band After His Arrest Last Month

Popular American pop-rock band Maroon 5 was in headlines all across late last month following the arrest of its bassist, Mickey Madden. He was arrested on 27th June in Los Angeles after the allegations of domestic violence. Later that day, he was released on $50, 000 bail.

Now as per the latest reports, Mickey Madden has come up with a decision to take a break from band, to avoid being a distraction to his fellow Maroon 5 mates.

As per a report from people.com, Mickey Madden said to the publication, “I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now and so I have decided to take a leave of absence from Maroon 5 for the foreseeable future.”

“During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best,” he added further.

As per pagesix.com, Los Angeles Police Department on the arrest of Mickey Madden had stated that the Maroon 5 band member was charged under California penal code 273.5(a), which cites among the code’s violations anyone who “willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on a spouse or cohabitant.

A spokesperson of Maroon 5 was also quoted saying to the same publication, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Apart from Mickey Madden’s arrest, Maroon 5 also has been making headlines from the past couple of dates following the announcement of rescheduled dates for their North American tour.

The boy band was to originally kick start their tour from 30th May this year. But due to COVID-19, they have rescheduled to summer 2021.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!