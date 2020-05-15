Kennedy McMann On Nancy Drew: “She Is Reclaiming Her Own Identity”

Actress Kennedy McMann says her show “Nancy Drew” is about reclaiming one’s identity, and about mysteries that lie within.

“‘Nancy Drew’ is about Nancy reclaiming her own identity with the help of quite a colourful cast of characters, diving into her past and figuring out the mysteries that lie within,” McMann said.

“Nancy Drew” is a modern re-imagining of the classic teen novels featuring new mysteries and supernatural hauntings. It is about Nancy Drew, who finds herself involved in a mystery when she and her friends are also involved in a murder case.

Talking about the new version of the show, McMann said: “Nancy has such a reputation, as it is, as an iconic heroine in a number of iterations, but in our iteration, she’s very real. She’s just entering young adulthood and trying to figure out what that’s like and navigating a very new familial situation; her mother has just died.”

“She just graduated high school and was going to go to college and now, because of this family tragedy, she’s being held back and now finds her life completely shattered from what she was used to. We’re seeing a Nancy that is detached from this teenage sleuthdom, if you will, that she’s experienced and sort of navigating her life having detached herself from that, and now investigating this new experience as an adult, without her parents,” she added.

“Nancy Drew” Season 1 is currently streaming in India on Voot Select.

