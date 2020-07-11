Jennifer Aniston To Write A Memoir; Will Mention Her Split & Reunion With Brad Pitt?

A lot is being written around Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. While it all started with speculations around their reunion, recently it was also reported that the duo is planning to buy an island together in Australia. While nothing has been officially confirmed on the same, there is another piece of exciting news that is now doing the rounds.

If rumours are to be believed Jennifer Aniston is writing her memoir, which will highlight a lot of details from her professional and personal life. “There’s no way she could write candidly without recounting the highs and lows of her romances,” a source revealed to US Weekly adding that Brad Pitt, Vince Vaughn and Justin Theroux will also feature in the book.

The publication further informs that the memoir might also touch upon Brad and Jennifer’s latest equation. “Jen’s very clear that she harbors no ill will toward Brad for what happened. And they’ve well and truly moved past it. Jen’s proud of the mature dynamic they’ve managed to establish,” the insider added.

However, as per micky.com, these rumours shouldn’t be taken seriously as Jennifer Aniston is yet to confirm this new development.

Meanwhile, Brad was recently also spotted at his ex-wife’s Angelina Jolie’s house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles for the second time. This is because reportedly Brad and Angelina are preparing for their twins, Vivienne and Knox’s birthday who will turn 12 on July 12, 2020.

Jennifer too is keeping herself busy by exploring her creative side. The US weekly had recently reported that the FRIENDS actress is writing a lot, including some film scripts while being in quarantine.

