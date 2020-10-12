Fabolous & Emily B Welcome Their Third Child, First Cute Pic Of The Baby Out!

American rapper John David Jackson, who is better known by his stage name Fabolous and his partner, Emily Bustamante aka Emily B have welcomed their third child together. The fashion designer took to her Instagram story and shared the happy news. The family’s newest edition, a cute baby girl, was welcomed into the world on Sunday.

Bustamante, who celebrated her 39th birthday on Saturday, revealed the arrival of the little one by posting two stories on Instagram. The couple hasn’t revealed the baby’s name yet. Fabolous has still not made an official announcement of the same.

Coming back to Emily B’s Instagram stories, the mother of four, on Sunday night, posted a boomerang video revealing a hospital bracelet on her wrist with the date – 10/10/2020, written on it. She wrote on it ‘10/10’ indicating she got to the hospital on Saturday night.

In her next story, she shared a short video of her daughter Tania Williams (from a previous relationship) interacting with the newborn kid. She captioned Emily B captioning the video’ Sister.’

Fabolous revealed on Father’s Day that he’s going to be a dad to a girl soon. He wrote on Instagram, “Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! 👨‍👩‍👧#GirlDad” Along with it, he shared a sonogram of his daughter.

Talking about Fabolous and Emily B, the couple first met in 2002, and they have two sons together, 12-year-old Johan and 5-year-old Jonas.

Despite the good news, some fans are still upset over Fabolous reportedly assaulted Emily B in 2018. For the unversed, in March 2018, Fabolous was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly assaulting Emily Bustamante. In October 2018, he was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey on four felony charges. TMZ reported these felonies included one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill and one count of possession of a weapon.

The charges were stemming from a physical altercation between Fabolous and Emily that was captured on tape. In March 2019, he reportedly accepted a plea deal and narrowly avoided jail time.

Well, all things aside, the baby girl is a blessing, and we congratulate Fabolous and Emily B.

