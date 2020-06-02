Ellen DeGeneres Is In LOVE With Jennifer Aniston, Trouble In Paradise With Wife Portia de Rossi?

Ellen DeGeneres isn’t just a great TV host but is also known for her friendship in Hollywood. She is friends with almost all the A-List stars in Hollywood including FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston. But what if we tell there’s more to just being friends here!

Yes, you read that right. Apparently, Ellen DeGeneres is having trouble in paradise with wife Portia de Rossi over Jennifer Aniston. The Ellen Show host has always been very vocal about her friendship with the Murder Mystery actress but no one had any idea of the lengths to it.

This one time, Jennifer Aniston also hosted The Ellen Show in the absence of the Finding Dory actress and revealed that she shares a special connection with her. A source close to Now To Love has revealed that apparently, Portia and Ellen DeGeneres are having fights over The Morning Show actress.

“Portia isn’t pleased to say the least. She has always been insecure about their marriage – the anxiety gets to her. She’s jealous that Ellen has been spending so much time with Jen and accused her of sneaking around behind her back. She knows Ellen DeGeneres always had a thing for Jen,” the source said.

Last year, according to a report by New Idea, Portia warned Aniston to stay away from her wife and their lovely dinner night which also consists of Courteney Cox ended up in a huge feud. Ellen and Jen went to have a private conversation which went for a little longer than what everyone else expected and that’s what pissed de Rossi off.

“It was a pretty dramatic end to the night and Portia seemed pretty angry,” the source said.

The insider also feels that Aniston is criticising Portia in front of Ellen and trying to turn her against her wife, Ellen. Although, Gossip Cop has exposed all these rumours as just mere lies and called them totally baseless. Neither is Ellen in love with Aniston nor is there any trouble between the happy couple i.e. Ellen and de Rossi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!