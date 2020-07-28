Demi Rose Sheds Tears In A Heart-breaking Video As She REVEALS Heartbreaking Childhood

Demi Rose cried in an Instagram video on Monday. She revealed that as a child, she was abused and bullied. The 25-year-old model posted the video and some written notes on her Instagram story as she told the heartbreaking ordeal.

The post started with her posting a selfie, and a note, which read, “Not everyday is a good day. Not everyday you feel as happy as you did the day before and it’s OK to feel like that. We are only human [heart emoji].”

The post was followed by a video in which Demi Rose cried and said, “I miss a lot. It’s still very much hard for me to grasp how much life changes and how much you need to grow and be strong. Not everything is perfect all the time. Not always I have self love.”

After this, Demi Rose wrote a series of notes talking about her past and her feelings. She wrote, “I feel it’s important to feel your emotions, understand them, let them out and experience them.”

In the next post, she penned, “I like to think that whatever that may happen to me has happened for a reason. That I’m a vessel. So I can inspire and help those who have struggled too. I haven’t opened up too much about my struggles because I have always still been dealing with them. I wanted to get to a strong place first to talk on them.”

Demi Rose then revealed, “From dealing with abuse as a child, to going through bullying at school, getting hurt by relationships that you never thought you would of and dealing with major grief, losing two people I loved the most. To this day, I’m still trying to let all of that go but I’m acknowledging that all of that shaped me into who I am today.”

But then she talked about being stronger and living for the future, “So here’s to picking yourself up, having faith in all that’s to come, remembering your core and your divine essence. Before life happened we were innocent babies in a hopeful world. We knew no stress and we knew no hurt. We only knew love.”

Demi’s father, Barrie, passed away, aged 80 in 2018, and her mother, Christine, died just seven months later.

We wish her all the strength.

