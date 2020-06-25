Dark Horse Comics Cuts Ties With Former Editor-In-Chief Scott Allie Post Se*ual Harassment Accusations





Former Dark Horse Comics Editor-In-Chief, Scott Allie has been accused of prolonged se*ual harassment by one of his co-workers, Shawna Gore. In a painfully detailed account, Gore has taken to her official Twitter handle to share her horror stories and harassment faced at the hands of Scott Allie.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shawna Gore has shared, “I have made the decision to come forward with my own experience of abuse in the comics industry. I am not the one at fault and the shame I have felt is not mine to carry. I was assaulted, harassed, and retaliated against by Scott Allie during our tenure at Dark Horse.” She has spoken about several instances including one where Scott forced his hands inside her pants during a company trip.

What’s more disturbing is that Shawna Gore has claimed that Scott Allie has been se*ually abusing and harassing her for as many as 14 years. Now reacting to these accusations by Gore, the Dark Horse Comics has taken to its twitter handle to announce its severing of ties with Scott Allie. The post shared by the official handle of the Comics reads, “We believe Shawna Gore. Effective immediately, Dark Horse Comics will not be working with Scott Allie now or in the future. We apologize to fans, creators, and employees for all the damage and hurt Scott has caused. More:”

Furthermore, writer Mike Mignola, the man behind the popular Hellboy franchise has also severed ties with Scott Allie with regards to Gore’s claims. For those of you unversed, Mignola and Scott had worked closely over the years on Hellboy and B.P.R.D. books. Taking to his Twitter handle to announce his decision, Mike Mignola has shared, “I believe Shawna Gore. Given what I have read today, I will be discontinuing working with Scott Allie.”

While we are glad that the industry is taking a united stand, we hope truth eventually prevails.

