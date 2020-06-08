Dan Bilzerian Offers $5,000 For Suggesting A Title For His Autobiography; Tweets Pour In With HILARIOUS Titles





Popularly known as the ‘King of Instagram’ Dan Bilzerian, is famous for his lavish lifestyle. So it wasn’t a surprise when he asked for a suggestion from his followers, they all got to task. On Monday, the professional poker player announced on his social media handles that he has finished writing his book.

Dan Bilzerian had apparently been working on his book for a while now. “Finished writing my autobiography, $5,000 to the best book title in the comments,” he wrote. And soon his comment section was filled with multiple suggestions.

Finished writing my autobiography, $5,000 to the best book title in the comments pic.twitter.com/XTGzkNLzKC — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) June 8, 2020

While one user suggested, “Love your kids so they don’t end up like me: The Tale of Dan Bilzerian”, another one said, “Dan Bilzerian: I couldn’t have done it without daddy’s money.” The list was endless.

In April this year, Dan had posted a picture on his Instagram handle where he is seen comfortably lounging on his sofa, while he is working on his computer. “Writing my book,” he captioned the picture. Well, it seems the self-styled playboy had plans to write something on himself for a long time now and was diligently working towards it.

Here are a few suggestions that Dan Bilzerian got on his request:

“This book title cost me 5,000” — GD (@_GeorgeDonovan) June 8, 2020

Dan Blizerian by Dan Bilzerian — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 8, 2020

Dan in Pretend Life (2020) — It's Not Disney. It's Disney Prime Video. (@GetDisneyPrime) June 8, 2020

I got 99 problems but money ain't one. — TONIEMCEE (@toniemcee) June 8, 2020

Dan Bilzerian: Navy seal to Playboy of the century — Lee Reddington (@L_Reddington) June 8, 2020

Fake It Until You Make It — Jacques MacPlunkin (@BOOOUnicorns) June 8, 2020

There are so many more suggestions out there on the internet that we have completely lost the count. However, if you have any suggestions for Dan Bilzerian’s book title, do let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!