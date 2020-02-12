Backstreet Boys’ Version Of Sisqo’s Thong Song Is All Fun!

The pop band Backstreet Boys went back in time to come up with a hilarious cover of “Thong song”.

AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys were seen as guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Dressed in red, green and yellow-striped blazers, white pants and straw hats, the band and Jimmy Fallon performed a cappella barbershop cover of Sisqo’s “Thong song”. Their group name? The Ragtime Gals, reports eonline.com.

As Fallon said before getting started, “Now, this thing right here is letting all the ladies know what guys talk about”.

This was followed by the performance.

Singing first was Carter, who sang the lines “Ooh that dress so scandalous/ And you know another fella couldn’t handle it/ So you shakin’ that thang like who’s the ish/ With a look in your eyes so devilish”.

Next up was Richardson. He crooned: “You like to dance on the hip hop spots/ And you cruise to crews to connect the dots/ Not just urban she like the pop.”

They all then sang together before McLean got his own solo. The six men got through the rest of the song without missing a beat.

Later in the episode, the band sat down with Fallon to talk about their successful comeback.

McLean said: “It’s a testament to the fans, first and foremost, man. And being so freaking blessed to have timeless music, man. And just being able to work with Max Martin and amazing producers.”

After Fallon noted that the group has sold a total of 130 million albums in their time together, Carter replied: “It’s unbelievable, it really is. But we’re grateful. We’re just grateful to be here.”

Richardson then added: “This was our first marriage.” Dorough joked: “No prenup.”

