Avengers: Endgame Trivia #92: Iron Man VS Batman – Which Superhero Is Richer? Check Out Their Net Worth

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #92: This is for Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark and Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson’s (they keep changing) Batman aka Bruce Wayne fans. Even before the boredom of lockdown took over the creative section of your mind, did you ever wonder what’s the net worth of your favourite ‘fictional’ superheroes?

Well, if not, we’re here to make you think about it. Think about how much your favourite superhero is earning in his films. That’s a bizarre demand but it’s a thing. In this trivia, we’ll talk about the net worth of two most-talked-about superheroes in The Batman & Iron Man.

Forbes magazine did the calculation to know which superhero is worth how much. Not just this, they’ve gone a step ahead to find out which are the highest-earning fictional companies of the films.

Here’s what Money has to say about Bruce Wayne’s Net Worth acquired by Forbes: “Considering Bruce Wayne’s superpower is essentially “being rich enough to afford gadgets and karate training,” it makes sense that the Batman would be pretty loaded. Forbes estimates Wayne’s worth at $9.2 billion, and lists his company, Wayne Enterprises, as having annual revenue of $31.3 billion.”

It also states about Tony: “Tony Stark, otherwise known as Iron Man, narrowly edges out Wayne in the battle of billionaire playboys. Interestingly, while Forbes ranks Stark’s wealth ahead of Batman, the publication lists Stark Industries’ revenue ($20.3 billion) as less than that of Wayne Enterprises. Chalk it up to Wayne’s legendary philanthropy.”

Isn’t this super-interesting?

