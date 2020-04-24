Avengers: Endgame: Neither Iron Man Nor Captain America, Fans Think THIS Superhero Should’ve Snapped Fingers To Kill Thanos!

To save the world from Thanos’ evil intentions once again, Iron Man sacrificed his life in Avengers: Endgame. In the climax, Robert Downey Jr’s character wields the infinity gauntlet and snaps his fingers to kill the Mad Titan and his massive army. However, fans were quite happy that Marvel decided to kill him.

Since the film released a year ago, there has been debate on the internet that as Tony Stark had a family, it should have been Chris Evans’ Captain America who should’ve snapped his fingers. Instead, Cap gives up his superpowers in the end and lives a normal life. Steve Rogers is shown old by the end of the film.

Now, fans think neither Iron Man nor Captain America should’ve snapped the fingers but it should have been Captain Marvel. Reason? Fans think Brie Larson’s superhero is considered as one of the strongest Avengers in MCU. They think that she might have survived the snap, unlike Iron Man.

Fans are of the opinion that when Captain Marvel took the infinity gauntlet from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), instead of taking it towards the van, she should’ve gone up in the sky and snapped her fingers. It would lead to Thanos and his army’s death as he would’ve failed to get hold of her when she’s above.

A Quora user had asked the question, “In Avengers: Endgame, why didn’t Captain Marvel just put on the Infinity Gauntlet and use it?” To this, a user named Ohm Charan replied, “And no you didn’t need to go to the stupid van in the middle of a fight when you could have done that comfortably and at a suitable after snapping the thanos army and thanos (who were really underpowered after the huge army of avengers that strange brought them). It sort of felt like they wanted to wobble up the gauntlet to thanos so he had a chance. Because after the gauntlet was with Captain marvel the fight was basically lost.”

Read the full theory below:

A lot of fans agreed to Ohm’s answer. We wonder what the Russo Brothers, makers of Avengers: Endgame have to say about this.

What do you think? Among Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel, who should’ve snapped the fingers to kill Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

