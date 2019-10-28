Made In China Box Office Day 3: Benefits From Recovery Of Investment Through Satellite, Digital & Music

Made In China Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer managed to stay over the 1.20 crore mark on Sunday as well, even as Diwali celebrations hit all films hard with collections staying low. So far, the film has collected 3.98 crores, though ideally these should have been the first day collections.

The Dinesh Vijan produced film boasts of good credentials and hence deserved to find better reception for itself. However, there have been quite a few factors which have resulted in the box office collections staying low. However, today could well turn out to be the biggest day for the film since it is a holiday after Diwali. Post that the partial holiday of ‘Bhai Duj’ should also help collections to some extent.

One good news though for the film is that the 25 crores investment by the makers has already been recovered through sales of satellite, digital and music rights.

Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China opened in the Diwali weekend, and the actor says he prefer remaining an actor in the coming years, and has no plans to take up filmmaking or politics, unlike what many of his colleagues have been doing.

“I will prefer being an actor in the coming years because it’s my first love. I feel blessed that I became an actor and I have fulfilled my dream, so I am very happy and am not thinking of anything else,” Rajkummar said, while interacting with the media at a special screening of Made In China.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

