Badla Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses The 125 Crore Mark!

Badla Box Office (Worldwide): Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is fetching lots of love for its content not only in India but also in overseas market. After amassing 100 crore gross worldwide, the movie is continuing its glorious run at the box office.

Badla just completed the glorious run of 3rd week with a sum of 78.44 crores nett and 92.56 crores gross. Also, it garnered another 34 crores gross from the overseas. The total worldwide collection stands at 126.56 crores gross.

Made on a controlled budget of 22 crores, Badla is reaping bountiful for all those associated.

Directed by Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a suspense crime-thriller featuring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Tony Luke, Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul in key roles.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan finds it embarrassing to be tagged as the ‘Star Of The Millennium’ saying the title came his way due to a computer error perhaps, and insists he is just an “ordinary artiste”.

It was in 1999 when the BBC honoured him with the title after an online survey, but Amitabh recalls it was his co-actor Govind Namdev, who told him that he was ‘Star Of The Millennium’.

“But I never believed in it… There is one secret behind it. The BBC News, which conferred the honour on me, conducted an online survey where they asked people to vote for an actor whom they thought was the most popular in last 100 years.

