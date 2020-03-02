WHAT! Designer Masaba Gupta & Ex-Husband Madhu Mantena Were Officially Divorced Since September 2019?

Masaba Gupta is a force to reckon with. Her clothing line is a favourite of many people and the designer is only growing towards success. However, amidst all the work and progress, Masaba hit a roadblock when her marriage fell apart back in 2018. She announced that she and her producer husband Madhu Mantena will be going on a trial separation in their marriage.

She took to social media to announce this sad news that left many shocked. She had penned down an emotional message saying, “With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have today decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve answers from us. All we can say to each of them is to give us time and gives us love when we reach out to you.”

While many were aware of the trailer separation, people did not know that the couple had even filed for a divorce at the Bandra Family court in March 2019. Not just that, Masaba and Madhu even got an official divorce in September 2019 from the court but it was never reported.

It was being said that Madhu and Masaba decided to end their marriage after the designer found out that her husband was cheating on her. However, this was not true and Masaba herself addressed the rumours. She tweeted saying, “Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes, given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true.”

After the trailer separation, the couple had even issued a joint statement to give clarity on the issue, The statement read, “We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us… All we can say to them is to give us time and to give us love when we reach out to you. We now need a lot of it.”

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena tied the knot in 2015.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!