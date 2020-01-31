Thappad: Taapsee Pannu Has THIS To Say On Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Flawed’ Character In Kabir Singh

Ever since the trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad has been out, netizen’s have been lauding the film as a tight slap to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and the misogyny for his character in the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial. While Taapsee had remained tight-lipped about these comparisons, she has now finally broken her silence about the same and has also admitted to the fact that she herself does not have any qualms playing a flawed character.

Opening up about the character of Kabir Singh, Taapsee has said, “See, I’ve said this time and again that there’s no problem in having flawed characters, I myself have played a flawed character in a lot of films, and I’ve even played an antagonist in the film. But, you know, there needs to be a certain kind of redemption, or result or reciprocation or you have to have a ramification of some things. You cannot say that it’s okay to be flawed. You want everyone to feel that it’s heroic to be flawed. No, it’s not.”

Further, Taapsee hinted at the fact that Kabir Singh did not highlight anything new or did not highlight things that do not happen in society. Clarifying her point on the same, Taapsee said, “Kabir Singh ended up validating a lot of these things. It was already happening in the society but ‘Kabir Singh’ ended up validating which is a problem.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front Taapsee has an interesting line up with films like Rashim Rocket, Thappad, and Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline for release.

The trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad was released yesterday and the film is slated for a release on the 28th February 2020.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!