Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a photograph from the set of “Manmarziyaan” on Instagram. In the picture, Taapsee is seen teaming up a patiala with a grey sweatshirt.

“The night shoots I hate but the sequences I like. The interval sequence of manmarziyaan n I knew this is gonna make a lot of hearts break. Atleast the ones who have loved n lost. Right now this picture is more apt for “waiting for lockdown to get over be like,” Taapsee Pannu captioned the image.

The actress essayed the free-spirited Rumi in the Anurag Kashyap film, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taapsee Pannu also shared a photograph of herself from another film, where she is seen sporting bruises on her face.

“Picture u send to your mom to scare the sh*t out of her ! Lol This one was created with make-up while shooting for a fight sequence. After shooting for so many films where I sport a bruise I think now i can make one myself. Wish I knew it decades back so won’t have to cook up random stories to skip waking up early morning for school,” she captioned.

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in “Haseen Dillruba“, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu” in the coming months.

