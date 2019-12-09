Sushmita Sen Announces Her Comeback In Films After 10 Long Years With A Heartfelt Note

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen has announced her comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 10 years. Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s No Problem in 2010 alongside Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles.

Opening up about her decision on her social media handle, Sushmita posted, “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus…unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

In an earlier interview to acclaimed film critic, Rajeev Masand, Sushmita has revealed that she voluntarily choose to take the sabbatical to make sure she spend more time with her daughters. For those unversed, Sushmita is a single mom to two beautiful daughters, Renee and Alisah. Speaking to Rajeev, Sushmita said, “I know that people say that your best years are your youthful years where you can do films and you look younger etc. I asked myself, ‘If I don’t do films right now and I focus on this, will I regret it? And if I choose to not be with Alisah and go do films, which one would I regret more?’ It was a no-brainer for me.”

She further said, “It’s not just seeing their first step or first word, that I missed out for Renee. It’s their personality development, to witness who they are becoming. I did not sponsor a child; I became a mother.”

