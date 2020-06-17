Actor Sumeet Vyas got philosophical and shared his understanding of his travels “outside and inwards”.

“For all I understood from my travels, outside and inwards, life is full of subtle details, the inconspicuous ones, are often the most profound. Let’s start with ‘compassion’, for those around us and the ones far away,” he tweeted.

Let’s start with “compassion”, for those around us and the ones far away. pic.twitter.com/ZByL5nDHNx — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) June 16, 2020

In the meantime, Sumeet Vyas is enjoying being a parent.

Sumeet Vyas had recently taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of a new member of his family.

“It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche… Smothering the child every few minutes,” he had tweeted.

Sumeet and model-actress Ekta Kaul had tied the knot in 2018, and Ved is their first child.

