Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday Binge In ‘Nawabon Ka Sheher’ Will Make You Cheat On Your Meal Right Away

Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday binge is something her fans wait the entire week to watch. On Sunday afternoon, Shilpa Shetty posted a video on her Instagram where she is seen tasting some delectable Makkhan malai and mouthwatering jalebis in Lucknow.

“Sunday Binge the Nawabi way.. Shooting in Lucknow hence decided to try the famous #makkhanmalai , it’s so light and airy not too sweet or heavy at all and what a lethal combination with hot crispy #jalebi. In #foodcoma now! #sundaybinge #today #Yoga #tomorrow #lucknowdiaries #shootlife #bingeday #guiltfree #foodporn #dessert #famous #happiness #foodie #sweettooth,” Shilpa captioned the video

While enjoying the scrumptious dessert, the fitness freak Bollywood hottie did not forget to remind her fans to keep doing yoga if they also want to eat such high-calorie food.

Shilpa is currently shooting her upcoming film “Nikamma” here. The film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. This is Shirley’s debut movie and is slated to release in 2020.

