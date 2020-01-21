Saif Ali Khan FINALLY Speaks About His Divorce With Ex-Wife Amrita Singh & Breaking The News To Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Tabu and Alaya F. The trailer has got an amazing response and Saif’s carefree character has created a positive buzz around the corner.

Talking to Pinkvilla about his relationship with Sara and Ibrahim, Saif revealed about his divorce phase with ex-wife, Amrita Singh and how it impacted their two kids. He said, “It’s the worst thing in the world. It’s something that I still feel I wish it could be different. I don’t think I will really be okay with it ever. There are certain things that can’t be and I try and make peace with them and myself by saying that I was 20 and quite young. So much changes. You like to think of parents together but they are individual units too. So everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also.”

He further added, “No child should be deprived of a warm home. You have to make the most of whatever situation you are in. Life is beautiful and nobody can be sitting around, complaining too much. Sometimes, having two parents together might not be the best thing for anyone. A nice stable home is wonderful environment and that’s what you would like to share with your kids.”

Well, Saif is undoubtedly a doting daddy to all three of his kids.

