Sahil Salathia On Playing Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s Imaginary Son: “It’s Flattering”

Bollywood actor and supermodel Sahil Salathia is all set to feature in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. Sahil plays the role of an important character in history that is of Shamsher Bahadur, son of Bajirao & Mastani and cousin of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (played by Arjun Kapoor).

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone played the role of Bajirao & Mastani when Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a period film on these characters and it was a huge hit as well. And now that Sahil is playing Bajirao and Mastani’s son in Panipat, the common thread is being brought out by the fans and media.

Recently during an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sahil was asked about playing Ranveer & Deepika’s son in Panipat. Replying to the question he said, “It’s a different filmmaker (Bhansali), a different vision, but they (Deepika and Ranveer) are definitely good parents to have, being exceptionally talented and stunning. So it’s flattering.”

Talking about his character he said, “He was the son of Bajirao and Mastani and is well etched in people’s mind, but in our film you will see his contribution to the third battle of Panipat.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor recently said that he keeps telling Deepika Padukone that he is her souten. Arjun said this while talking about the close bond he shares with Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s husband and his Gunday co-star.

“He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika (Padukone) that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm,” Arjun told Mid Day.

