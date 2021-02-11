Rituparna Sengupta Regrets Not Being Able To Work With Yash Chopra But Wishes To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Rajkumar Hirani

Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta rues the fact that her bucket list wish of working with Yash Chopra will never be fulfilled, but she sure hopes to get a chance to work with Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“Like everyone else, I have grown up watching those wonderful love stories and iconic films of Yash Chopra. So when I became an actress, it was on my bucket list to work with Yash ji. Unfortunately, that will not happen because he is no more, but it would be great if I get a chance to work in his brand of cinema. I would also love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Gulzar saab,” Rituparna told IANS.

Being an actress in the Bengali film industry for over 30 years, Rituparna Sengupta says her achievements have given her the confidence to take up new challenges.

“I think my success has given me the courage to take more challenges. I always feel I am a fighter and a dedicated actor who is looking for a chance to explore those unexplored areas of performance. That is why I am a constant learner. This is my way to become a better version of myself,” shared Rituparna Sengupta.

Rituparna is shooting for the film “Antardrishti”, the directorial debut of the veteran Bollywood cinematographer Kabir Lal. The film is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish film “Julia’s Eye”, and is being made in four languages — Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu.

