Riteish Deshmukh Pulls ‘Baiko’ Genelia Deshmukh’s Leg On Their 8th Marriage Anniversary

Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their eighth marriage anniversary on Monday.

Genelia Deshmukh said she loves being her husband’s wife, and took to Instagram where she shared a video collage of herself with Riteish.

Riteish Deshmukh Pulls 'Baiko' Genelia Deshmukh's Leg On 8th Marriage Anniversary
“Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come.. Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I love being my husband’s wife,” she wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a funny video of himself along with Genelia and wrote: “Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad.”

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. Their first son Riaan was born in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl was born on June 2016.

