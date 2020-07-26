After more than 40 days since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik has opened up. He took to his Instagram page to share a lengthy and heartfelt note for the late actor.

Showik Chakraborty shared 2 pics with SSR from their happy days. He wrote, “I haven’t processed the fact that you aren’t here anymore..smiling at the smallest of things,laughing like there’s no tomorrow.Happiness for you was not a marker but extreme compassion was.You believed in love and spreading as much love as you could even though you were fighting a battle of your own..You taught me how to look at life with your perspective and I did and saw that you had already lived life more than anyone could’ve imagined- you made me live with your perspective ,your vision to change the world.”

Showik called Sushant Singh Rajput his brother in the post. He wrote, “My brother ,I looked up to you and now I look up in the sky and see you but guess what?I dont even need a telescope to see the biggest and brightest star.You always believed in my gut,and now my gut tells me you’re at a better place so I believe it. There is a huge part of me which will never be able to reason with the fact that you’re not here anymore.How do I generate the flow state in me the way you instilled it in everyone around you…. the most humble human I have ever come across.”

Further remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother wrote, “You were a catalyst in my life and drove me to effervescence.. The epitome of intelligence.. Only If I could change newtons laws and gravitate you back here.

I know you must have already found out everything about the galaxies and the black hole…sitting with your evening chai and watching the sun right beside you..

My love for you will always make my heart feel full..”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police is currently investigating the case. Today, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was summoned. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed that Kangana Ranaut and Mahesh Bhatt would also be summoned next.

