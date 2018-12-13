Rangeela Raja Release Date REVEALED: Govinda Fans, Rejoice!

The Censor Boards have finally paved way for Pahlaj Nihalani’s upcoming film Rangeela Raja. The movie gets a UA Certificate and is all set to release on 11th January 2019!

The movie stars Govinda in a double role, Mishika Chourasia, Anupama Agnihotri and Digangana Suryavanshi along with Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mahesh Aanand, Karan Aanand, Karishma, Shyam Lal, Aarti Gupta and Govind Namdeo.

Chiragdeep International presents, Produced by Pahlaj Nihalani and Co-Produced by Neeta Nihalani. Rangeela Raja is directed by Sikandar.

Bollywood actor Govinda, who along with producer Pahlaj Nihalani was facing difficulties to release their upcoming film Rangeela Raja after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify the film and ordered 20 cuts, says there is a group of people from the film fraternity conspiring against him.

During a press conference recently, Govinda told media, “It has been happening for last nine years where a group of people in the film industry is conspiring against me and not letting my films to release on any good platforms.”

“Either those films are not getting a release or those films are not getting good theatres and screens. The recent example was “Fryday” which released a few weeks ago and even media gave it a good review. They took the film away from theatres,” Govinda said.

“I stayed silent up till then, but how could they just stop film of a producer like Pahlaj Nihalani ji. He is one of the respected film producers of the industry who has introduced several film stars in Bollywood,” he added.

“Our film industry was never like this, and it seems we are living in a different world,” added the actor who worked with Nihalani from his debut film Ilzaam, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen.”