Pulkit Samrat Can’t Wait For Flights To Resume, Shares This Hilarious Pagalpanti Meme

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is waiting for the lockdown to be lifted and the flights to resume.

Pulkit Samrat posted a picture from a set on Instagram. In the image, the actor along with several other dancers is seen lying on a runway and an aeroplane can be seen in the background.

“Me waiting for the flights to resume. #lockdown2020#staycalm #stayhome #staysafe,” Pulkit Samrat captioned the image.

Pulkit recently shared a photograph of himself from the sets of his upcoming film “Taish“. In the image, he could be seen sitting on a chair and taking a mirror selfie.

Touted as a revenge thriller drama, “Taish” also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, Saurabh Sachdeva and Saloni Batra.

Pulkit was last seen on screen with his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”. Pulkit Samrat has been in news from past number of days following adorable pictures which he has been sharing on his Instagram handle amid lockdown.

The actor who is quite active on Instagram has over 980K followers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!