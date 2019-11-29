Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker Finally Opens Up On Kriti Sanon’s Parvati Bai’ Dialogue Controversy!

Pulling off a periodic drama inspired by real-life events on the big screen is always a risky affair. Especially, Bollywood filmmakers have faced the wrath of protestors several times over the allegations of tampering the historical facts and who better than Sanjay Leela Bhansali knows it! But now, joining the list of accused is maverick filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Yes, Ashutosh Gowariker and his upcoming film Panipat is facing several objections, specifically for its dialogue. Yesterday, Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur — an eighth-generation descendant of Peshwa Bajirao served notices to the producers and director over Kriti Sanon’s dialogue in the trailer.

In the trailer, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai delivers a line,”Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain (I’ve heard that whenever the Peshwa goes to the war alone, he returns with a Mastani).”

Earlier, Afghan community too expressed that they aren’t pleased, the way their emperor Ahmad Shah Abdali is portrayed in the movie.

Reacting to all such objections, Gowariker has finally expressed his views during a promotional event. “I think people need to watch the film. After watching this film, they will get all the answers to their questions, curiosity or aggression. When they watch the film, they will realise that it has been made with honest intent and it is all good in the film.”

Let’s see to which extent this off-screen drama goes as the release of Panipat isn’t that far away. The movie is arriving on 6th December along with Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh.

