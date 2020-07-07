Singer Arpita Chakraborty, who has sung tracks like “Khoya khoya (“Hero”) and “Paisa yeh paisa” (“Total Dhamaal“) and “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” actor Omkar Kapoor have collaborated for a music video with a retro feel.

The video of the song, “Makhmali“, features Omkar Kapoor

“‘Makhmali‘ will transport the listeners back to the golden retro era of gangsters and vintage cars, the feel and texture of the song will definitely invoke a sense of nostalgia,” said Arpita Chakraborthy, who has sung the song.

The poster of the track was recently launched.

“I am really looking forward to the viewers’ reactions to the unique music video we have tried to create. The look, the era, the vibe is unlike anything we have seen in the recent times so it’s exciting,” said Omkar Kapoor.

Elaborating further on the song, Prasad Kadam, who has directed the music video, shared: “The song has a very jazzy and groovy vibe. It is not just sensuous but also has a little mystic element to it. It was important to create a world that visually complements the song. So we came up with this thought of a club with gangsters in the retro period. It fits perfectly.”

Makhmali by Arpita Chakraborty is set to release on July 10.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!