Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Announce The Name Of Their New Born & Here What It Means!

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their first born Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Neha on Tuesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her baby’s feet wearing booties. The booties read: “Hello world“.

The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo,”Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world.”

View this post on Instagram Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world … ❤️ A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 19, 2018 at 11:18pm PST

Decoding the meaning of ‘Mehr’ – it means blessings as shared by Angad on his post (making it easier for people to decode), which was captioned “Waheguru Mehr Kare” (May god shower his blessings)

Neha’s husband and actor Angad on Tuesday tweeted an update about the mother-daughter duo and said that both his “girls are doing really well”.

The actress delivered her first born on November 18. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Womens Hospital.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha’s pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.