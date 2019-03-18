More than stars, it is the star kids who are under the radar of fans and media houses these days. From the cutest toddler Taimur Ali Khan who already is a star in himself, to his ‘didi’ Sara Ali Khan, aren’t their whereabouts all we crave for? A similar situation is with Shah Rukh Khan’s children – starting with Suhana Khan who grabbed the eyeballs for her Vogue cover, now it is Aryan Khan who’s stealing hearts with his recent getaway pictures which are going viral.

Aryan recently took to his Instagram to share pictures from his France vacation and netizens can’t help but notice his jawline and the resemblance of it with Narcos character Felix Gallardo. Of course, that was inevitable after the hottie himself captioned the image as, “Narcos”.

View this post on Instagram Narcos A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Mar 17, 2019 at 7:08pm PDT

Soon after he posted the picture, fans stormed the comment section, appreciating his jaw-dropping looks. While some matched up his looks to that of daddy SRK’s with comments like, “So handsome like your father hihi😁”; others went onto express their craze for that on-point jawline which is more of a trend in today’s world!

“Ouuuuuu look at that jaw❤️❤️❤️,” as a user commented.

Aryan is currently studying film making at the University of Southern California and is pursuing his dream of becoming a director. We wouldn’t deny the fact that we do want to see these looks on camera as well, and all we can hope is for is this dream to come true!

