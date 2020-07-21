Kriti Kharbanda talks of true love and pet passions in her latest social media post. In a picture she posted on Instagram, the actress kisses rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat’s pet dog Drogo.

“Sachi Wala pyaar! (true love) @drogohusky,” Kriti Kharbanda captioned the image, which currently has 173K likes on the photo-sharing website.

This is not the first time Kriti has shared a picture of Drogo. Earlier this month, she shared a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: “They meditate. I watch.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”, where she once again stars with Pulkit. The film is slated to release next year.

