Kaithi Remake: Ranveer Singh & Hrithik Roshan In The Run For The Lead Role?

South Indian film getting a Hindi remake has become a genre in itself. After Kabir Singh, Jersey, another south Indian film that is getting its remake in Bollywood is Karthi starrer Kaithi. Reliance Entertainment recently announced that they have joined hands with S. R. Prakashbabu, S. R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures to jointly produce the remake of 2019’s huge Tamil hit “Kaithi” in Hindi.

Post this announcement, the obvious question on everybody’s mind was that who will bag the role of the lead in the remake. Initially, it was said that Karthi, who got a lot of love for his acting in the Tamil film, will retain the role in the remake as well. But then the idea was scrapped considering that Karti’s reach amongst the Hindi audience is quite limited. It was then that Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan’s name came up.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, ” Karti doesn’t have a market in the Hindi belt. Like it or not, South Indian superstars are restricted in their viewership to their home base. Karthi would be the natural choice in Hindi. But he won’t bring in the audience.”

“His elder brother Suriya made an attempt to get into Hindi cinema with Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakht Charitra. But he failed,” says a source close to the project. The source also revealed that director Lokesh Kanagaraj who directed the original film will be retained for the remake.

As for the preeminent lead role, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh’s names are the two main choices for the lead in Hindi. “It would depend on the availability of dates, the price, etc. But yes, these two are the natural choices,” revealed a certain source.

For the uninitiated, Kaithi is an intense action thriller that released last Diwali and grossed huge worldwide box office collections. The film also received highly positive reviews from critics. Lokesh’s direction and the screenplay showcased filmmaking at its best. The story is based on the life of a convict who is on a journey to meet his daughter.

Now, it will be fun to see who will step in Karthi’s shoes for this meaty role!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!